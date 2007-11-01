Not a lot needs to be said for these speakers, since combining them with picture frames is such a strange idea to begin with. But MIRAEPLASMA's creation has some cool technology under the surface. Utilizing a "plasma technology" within its film speaker, the speakers have a comparatively thin form factor and are said to offer sound quality akin to a conventional PC speaker. Selling for $33 when they hit Korean stores, these might do well if they were came over to North America. More photos over at Aving. [Aving via Oh Gizmo!]
Computer Speakers Go Undercover as Picture Frames
