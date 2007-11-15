CompUSA Black Friday Ad Features Computers, Video Games, and Loads More

Here's yet another Black Friday ad, this time from CompUSA. It's got loads of stuff in it, including an Envision 22-inch widescreen LCD Monitor for $US150 and a HP Pavilion Notebook with a 14.1inch display for $US500. There are also boatloads of video games, digital cameras, memory, and all sorts of other tech items. Check out the full rundown after the jumpAll prices quoted in USD.

Automotive

Sirius Sportster Replay Satelite Radio - $49.99

XM Sportscaster Satelite Radio with Car Kit - Free after rebate

Blank Media

30 Pack TDK 16X DVD+R Media - $4.99

CompUSA 100 Pack 16X DVD-R Media - $17.99

CompUSA 100 Pack 16X DVD+R Media - $17.99

CompUSA 50-pack Double Sided DVD-R Blanks - $9.99

Memorex 20 Pack 16X LightScribe DVD+R Media - $10.99

Memorex 25 Pack 8X Dual Layer DVD+R Media - $29.99

Sony 48X CD-R Media 50 Pack - $7.99

CD/DVD Drives

Mad Dog Multimedia MegaSTOR 18X Triple Format Internal DVDRW Drive - $29.99

Sony 20X Internal Dual Layer ATA DVD+/-RW Drive - $49.99

Cell Phones

All Cell Phone Cases And Chargers - 25% Off

Blackberry Pearl - Free after activation

Jabra BT125 Bluetooth Wireless Headset - $17.99

Jabra BT5020 Bluetooth Wireless Headset - $29.99

Motorola MOTORAZR2 V9 - $99.99 After Activation

Sprint Touch Cell Phone - $149.99

T Mobile Dash WM6 HTC Cell Phone - Free w/Activation

World's Leading Manufacturer BT2040 Bluetooth Headset - $9.99

Computer Accessories

17" V-Load Bag - $49.99

80 Pack Slim Jewel Cases - $9.99

Allsop Cool Channel Platform - $19.99

Antec Nine Hundred ATX Gaming Case - $69.99

Antec Notebook Cooler - $9.99

APC SurgeArrest 6-Outlet Surge Protector - $3.99

Belkin CushTop Notebook Platform - $19.99

Belkin USB 2.0 4-Port Hub - $9.99

Bluetooth USB Adapter - $9.99

Cooler Master 690 ATX Gaming Case - $34.99

Cooler Master Elite 330 ATX Case - $9.99

Cooler Master eXtreme Power 500-Watt ATX Power Supply - $16.99

Cooler Master eXtreme Power 600 Watt SLI Power Supply - $39.99

Energizer Energi To Go Portable Power Outlet - $69.99

Five Port 10/100 Fast Ethernet Switch - $9.99

Hauppauge HVR950 HDTV USB 2.0 Tuner With PVR - $29.99

Logitech 4-Piece Desktop - $19.99

Logitech Laser Cordless Notebook Mouse - $29.99

Logitech QuickCam for Notebooks - $9.99

Logitech V220 Cordless Optical Mouse - $14.99

ME Heritage Messenger Bag - $34.99

Microsoft Natural Ergonomic Keyboard - $29.99

Microsoft Wireless USB Laser Mouse 8000 - $59.99

PNY 8600GT 512MB PCI Express Video Card - $129.99

Tango 8x8 VTA464 Video Terminal Adapter - $49.99

ViewSonic 20" Gaming LCD Monitor - $219.99

VisionTek ATI Radeon X1650 256MB PCI Express Video Card - $49.99

Western Digital 750 GB Internal SATA Desktop Hard Drive - $199.99

Western Digital Caviar SE16 500 GB Internal SATA Hard Drive - $99.99

Wired USB Parallel Print Server - $4.99

Computers

Acer Intel Quad-Core Desktop + 24" LCD Monitor + ATI HD2500 512MB Graphics Card - $999.97

Apple 13.3" MacBook w/Intel Core 2 Duo 2.16GHz Processor / 1GB / 120GB HD - $1234.99

Apple 15" MacBook Pro w/Intel Core 2 Duo 2.2GHz Processor / 2GB / 120GB HD - $1899.99

Apple 20" iMac w/Intel Core 2 Duo 2.0GHz Processor / 1GB / 250GB HD - $1139.99

HP Pavilion 14.1" AMD Athlon 64 X2 Laptop w/ 2GB RAM - 120GB HD

HP Pavilion 15.4" Notebook w/Intel Centrino Duo Processor / 4GB / 250GB Hard Drive - $1499.99

HP Pavilion 17" Notebook - $449.99

HP Pavilion Computer w/AMD Athlon 64 x2 Dual Core Processor 5600+ and 19" LCD - $729.98

HP Pavilion Computer w/AMD Athlon 64 x2 Dual-Core Processor 6000+ and 19" LCD - $879.98

HP Pavilion Notebook w/Centrino Duo Processor / 2GB /240GB HD - $2599.99

Sony VAIO 13.3" Notebook w/Intel Centrino Duo Processor / 2GB / 160GB - $1849.99

Sony VAIO 17" Notebook w/Intel Centrino Duo Processor / 2GB / 320GB - $1599.99

Sony VAIO All-in-One Desktop PC w/Core 2 Duo Processor / 2GB / 320GB HD - $1649.99

Sony VAIO Notebook w/Intel Pentium Dual Core Processor / 1GB / 160GB - $549.99

Toshiba 17" Satellite Notebook w/AMD Turion 64 x2 TL-64 Processor / 2GB / 250GB HD - $1149.99

Toshiba Satellite SLi1 Notebook w/Core 2 Duo Processor / 2GB / 240GB HD - $1899.99

Digital Cameras

Canon 7.1MP Digital Camera - $219.99

Canon 8.0MP Powershot Digital Camera w/6X Zoom - $299.99

Canon Camera & Portable Photo Printer - $149.99

Casio 7.2 MegaPixel Exilim Z75 w/Wide LCD Display - $129.99

Fuji 7.0 MP Digital Camera - $149.99

Fuji 8.2MP FinePix Digital Camera - $139.99

HP 7.0 MP Digital Camera - $129.99

Kodak 8.1MP Digital Camera w/5x Zoom - $199.99

Nikon 6.0MP Coolpix Digital Camera - $129.99

Nikon 6.1MP Digital SLR - $688.99

Olmypus 7.1MP Stylus Digital Camera - $299.99

Samsung 7.2MP Digital Camera - $119.99

Sony 7.2MP Cyber-shot Digital Camera - $199.99

Sony 7.2MP Cyber-shot with High Sensitivity ISO 1000 Mode - $99.99

Digital Media Cards

PNY 2 GB MicroSD Mobile Memory Kit - $19.99

PNY 2GB Secure Digital Card - $14.99

SanDisk 2GB Memory Stick PRO Duo - $18.99

SanDisk 2GB Ultra II Secure Digital Card - $17.99

SanDisk 4GB Extreme III Compact Flash Memory Card - $59.99

SanDisk 5GB Memory Stick PRO Due - $34.99

Electronics

3-in-1 10" Digital Photo Frame with MP3 Player - $129.99

7" Digital Photo Frame - $44.99

7" Portable DVD Player - $59.99

8.4" LCD Digital Photo Frame 3-in-1 Reader - $69.99

All Slingbox Media Products - 20% Off

Bose In Ear Headphones - $99.99

Canon HG10 40GB HDD Camcorder - $999.99

Epson PowerLite S4 SVGA 3LCD Multimedia Projector - $349.98

Jabra BT620S Stereo Bluetooth Headphones - $29.99

JVC 30GB HDD Hybrid Camcorder w/34x Optical Zoom - $399.99

JVC Gumy Earbuds - Free w/iPod Shuffle

JVC Noise Cancelling Headphones - $29.99

Kodak 10" LCD Digital Photo Frame - $199.99

Kodak 8" LCD Digital Photo Frame - $159.99

Logitech Harmony 670 Universal Remote - $89.99

Magellan Maestro 3100 GPS Navigation System - $147.99

Magellan Maestro 4210 GPS - $299.99

Nuvi 200W Personal GPS - $249.99

Samsung Micro Compact DivX Camcorder w/MP3 Player - $349.99

Sony 30GB DCR-SR42 Handycam Camcorder - $499.99

Sony 5.0 MegaPixel Ultra-Compact MPEG4 Net Sharing Camcorder - $199.99

TomTom ONE Third Edition GPS - $149.99

Travel Alerm 1.5" Digital Photo Frame - $39.99

Two 1.1" Digital Picture Frame Keychains - $29.99

Two 1.4" Digital Photo Keychains - $59.98

Two 1.5" Digital Picture Frame Keychains - $74.99

YouTube 2GB Flip Video Cam w/2x Digital Zoom - $149.99

YouTube Flip Cam w/Instant Online Publishing - $89.99

Hard Drives

I/OMagic 2.5" External Hard Drive Enclosure - $4.99

I/OMagic USB 3.5" External Hard Drive Enclosure - $9.99

Iomega 1 Terabyte External Hard Drive - $179.99

LaCie 500GB USB 2.0 External Hard Drive - $79.99

Maxtor 500 GB OneTouch 4 USB External Hard Drive - $127.99

Seagate 120 GB Internal Notebook Hard Drive - $69.99

Toshiba 160 GB USB 2.0 Portable Hard Drive - $79.99

Toshiba 250 GB 2.5" Internal Notebook Hard Drive - $129.99

Home Theater

Bose 3-2-1 Series II DVD Home Entertainment System - $899.99

Samsung Blu-Ray Disc Player - $399.99

Zenith 200 Watt Home Theater System - $99.99

Zenith 720p Upconverting DVD Player - $44.99

Memory

Centon 1GB PC5300 DDR2 Desktop or Notebook Memory - $22.99

PNY 1GB PC2700 DDR333 Notebook Memory Kit - $49.99

PNY 1GB PC3200 DDR400 Desktop Memory Module - $49.99

PNY 1GB PC5300 DDR2/667 Desktop Memory Module - $27.99

PNY 1GB PC5300 DDR2/667 Notebook Memory Kit - $27.99

PNY 2GB PC5300 DDR2/667 Desktop Memory Kit - $49.99

PNY 2GB PC5300 DDR2/667 Notebook Memory Kit - $49.99

PNY 512MB P3200/DDR400 Desktop Memory - $19.99

PNY PC2700 DDR333 Notebook Memory - $19.99

Miscellaneous

100 Sheets of 4" x 6" Premium Glossy Photo Paper - $4.99

4" x 6" Photo Paper 200 Sheets - $4.99

8.5" x 11" Photo Paper 200 Sheets - $6.99

Duel Sudoku - $2.99

Memorex Air Duster - $2.99

Recover Lost Photos - $9.99

Monitors

Acer 22" Widescreen LCD Monitor - $169.99

Acer 24" Widescreen LCD Monitor - $249.99

Envision 22" Widescreen LCD Monitor - $149.99

MP3 Players

$15 iTunes Gift Card - Free w/iPod

$25 Gift Card - Free w/GPS

Apple 160 GB iPod Classic - $349.99

Apple 16 GB iPod Touch - $399.99

Apple 1 GB iPod Shuffle - $79.99

Apple 4 GB iPod Nano - $149.99

Apple 80 GB iPod Classic - $249.99

Apple 8 GB iPod Nano - $199.99

Apple 8 GB iPod Touch - $299.99

AT&T Pantech Duo C810 Cell Phone - $99.99

AT&T Tilt Cell Phone - $199.99

Bose SoundDock Digital Music System - $299.99

Centon 4GB moVox MP4 Mobile Media Player - $49.99

DLO Action Jacket Arm Band For iPod - $17.99

DLO Jam Jacket Case For iPod - $14.99

Emerge iPod All-In-One Kit - $9.99

Garmin StreetPilot C580 GPS - $399.99

HP iPaq 310 Travel Campanion GPS - $449.99

iPod Cases - $21.99

iTrip FM Modulator For iPod - $34.99

LEI MP3 Player Kit - $19.99

Motorola H9 Bluetooth Wireless Headset - $79.99

Motorola S9 Bluetooth Wireless Headset - $59.99

Sansa 2 GB MP3 Player - $49.99

Trio Onyx 1 GB Portable Media Player - $39.99

Zune 30 GB Brown MP3 Player - $99.99

Zune Speaker Dock - $39.99

Music

Rock Band Special Edition With Guitar Microphone And Drums - $169.99

Networking & Wireless

10/100 PCI Ethernet Adapter - $4.99

Belkin Wireless G Plus MIMO Network Adapter - $49.99

Belkin Wireless G Plus MIMO Router - $59.99

Eight Port Cable/DSL Router - $29.99

Linksys Wireless G 4 Port Router With Secure Easy Setup - $49.99

Linksys Wireless G Compact Router - $29.99

Linksys Wireless G Network Adapters - $49.99

Linksys Wireless G Network Adapter With Speedbooster Technology - $59.99

Linksys Wireless G Router With Speedbooster Technology - $69.99

Netgear RangeMax Wireless G MIMO Router - $49.99

Netgear RangeMax Wireless G Network Adapter - $49.99

TRENDnet Wireless-N Adapters - $19.99

TRENDnet Wireless-N Router - $19.99

Two Pack 7dBi High Gain Antenna - $9.99

Portable USB Storage

Kingston 1GB USB Flash Drive - $7.99

PNY 2GB Flash Drive - $14.99

PNY 4GB Flash Drive - $24.99

PNY 8 GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive - $44.99

SanDisk Cruzer Micro 2GB ReadyBoost USB Flash Drive - $14.99

SanDisk Cruzer Micro 4 GB Ready Boost USB Flash Drive - $27.99

Printers

Canon Photo All In One Printer PIXMA MP610 - $159.99

Canon Photo Printer PIXMA IP1800 - Free

Canon Photo Printer PIXMA IP90V - $199.99

Canon Ultimate Photo All In One Printer PIXMA MP970 - $259.99

Epson All In One Printer Scanner And Copier Stylus CX8400 - $59.99

Epson PictureMate Snap Photo Printer - $29.99

Epson Ultra Hi Definition Photo All In One Printer RX595 - $99.99

Epson Wide Format Photo Printer Stylus SP1400 - $249.99

HP Deskjet F4180 Photo Printer And Scanner - $29.99

HP Photo Printer Scanner And Copier Photosmart C5280 - $99.99

HP Photosmart A620 Photo Printer - $144.99

HP Photosmart All In One Printer Photosmart C7280 - $254.99

Lexmark Photo Printer Scanner And Copier X4550 - $109.99

Lexmark Wireless Inkjet Color Printer Z1420 - $69.99

Samsung Color Laser Printer - $99.99

Samsung ML-2510 Laser Printer - $49.99

Software

Acronic True Image 11 Home Edition - $29.99

Adobe Premiere Elements 4 - $39.99

Aircraft Collector's Edition PC Video Game - $9.99

Aircraft Powerpack 2 PC Video Game - $29.99

BlackSite PC Video Game - $49.99

Call Of Duty 4 PC Video Game - $49.99

Crysis PC Video Game - $49.99

DriveScrubber 3 PC Software - Free w/Computer Purchase

Easy Media Creator 10 Suite - $49.99

Empire Earth PC Video Game - $49.99

Flight Simulator Acceleration PC Video Game - $29.99

Flight Simulator PC Video Game - $49.99

Flight Simulator Yoke And Rudder Pedals - $199.99

Flight Simulator Yoke Or Rudder Pedals - $149.99

Gears Of War PC Video Game - $49.99

Kane And Lynch PC Video Game - $49.99

Kaspersky Internet Security Software - Free w/Computer Purchase

Lasershield Instant Security System - $199.99

Microsoft Office Home and Student 2007 - $99.99

Movie Studio Software - $29.99

Norton 360 - Free after rebates

Norton AntiVirus 2008 PC Software - $9.99

Norton Ghost PC Software - $9.99

Pinnacle Studio Ultimate - $59.99

Registry Mechanic - $19.99

SimCity Societies PC Video Game - $49.99

Spy Sweeper Software - $9.99

The Orange Box PC Video Game - $49.99

Unreal Tournament PC Video Game - $49.99

VHS to DVD 3.0 Deluxe Software - $29.99

Website Maker Software - $9.99

Television

32" LCD Flat-Panel 720p HDTV - $449.99

Flat Panel Starter Kit - $99.99

LG 26" LCD Flat Panel 720p HDTV - $749.99

LG 47" LCD Flat Panel 1080p HDTV - $1999.99

Olevia 537H 37" Widescreen LCD HDTV - $599.99

Samsung 46" LCD Flat Panel 1080p HDTV - $2399.99

Samsung 50" Plasma Flat Panel 720p HDTV - $1399.99

Sharp Aquos 46" LCD Flat Panel 1080p HDTV - $1699.99

Video Games

Airborne Video Game For PlayStation 3 - $59.99

Assassins Creed Video Game For PlayStation 3 - $59.99

Beowulf Video Game For PlayStation 3 - $59.99

Beowulf Video Game Xbox 360 - $59.99

BlackSite Effect Video Game Xbox 360 - $59.99

Call Of Duty Video Game Xbox 360 - $59.99

Contra Video Game For Nintendo DS - $29.99

Dogz 2 Video Game For Nintendo DS - $29.99

Hamsterz 2 Video Game For Nintendo DS - $29.99

Haze Video Game For PlayStation 3 - $59.99

Lego Star Wars Video Game For PlayStation 3 - $59.99

Luxor Video Game For Nintendo DS - $29.99

Mario Party DS Video Game For Nintendo DS - $29.99

Mass Effect Video Game Xbox 360 - $59.99

Monster Jam Video Game For Nintendo DS - $29.99

NBA 2KB Video Game For PlayStation 3 - $59.99

Nintendo DS Lite Video Game Console - $129.99

Nyko DS Lite Charger Grip - $7.99

PlayStation 3 80 GB Entertainment Center - $499.99

Rayman Raving Rabbids Video Game For Nintendo DS - $29.99

Scene It Video Game Xbox 360 - $59.99

The Simpsons Game Video Game For Nintendo DS - $29.99

Xbox 360 Console System Bundle With Wireless Controller And Elite Bundle - $449.99

Xbox 360 Console System Bundle With Wireless Controller And Two Games - $349.99 [BlackFriday.info]