There are plenty of unique looking hubs on the market, but there is something about this colorful USB Star Hub that sets it apart. And the fact that each hub can rotate 180° to adapt to your work environment is definitely a plus. The device is USB 2.0 compatible and the product site claims that it has a low power consumption, but it is only available for Windows 98/98SE/ME/2000/XP/Vista, which is a little bit of a turnoff. Still, you can pick one up for only $US12, so there really isn't much to complain about. [Product Page via GeekAlerts]
Colourful 4-Port USB Star Hub Adapts to Your Workspace
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
The Reason Rise Of Skywalker's Chewie Medal Moment Is So Weird
Let’s be honest: no matter how you feel about the film as a whole, a lot of The Rise of Skywalker is weird. Some of that weirdness comes from its gleeful embrace of Star Wars’ silliest indulgences, some of it is from the fact that it is, at all times, Quite A Lot. But one of its weirdest moments does a huge disservice to one of the saga’s stalwarts.