Nothing will distract your wife from the fact that you bought her a vacuum cleaner for Christmas like wrapping it in a gaudy, colour-changing box. She'll barely notice that you bought her an insulting present that she'll get no joy out of using and that, because it's "hers," will make you feel absolved from helping with the chores because, hey! Flashing colours! You can grab three of these awful things for about $US35. [Product Page via 7 Gadgets]
Colour Changing Gift Box Distracts From The Crappy Gift Within
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?