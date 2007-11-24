Colour Changing Gift Box Distracts From The Crappy Gift Within

Nothing will distract your wife from the fact that you bought her a vacuum cleaner for Christmas like wrapping it in a gaudy, colour-changing box. She'll barely notice that you bought her an insulting present that she'll get no joy out of using and that, because it's "hers," will make you feel absolved from helping with the chores because, hey! Flashing colours! You can grab three of these awful things for about $US35. [Product Page via 7 Gadgets]