Coby Recalls 12,000 Units, Admits Fire is Bad

coby%20recall.jpgLow End Theory megastar Coby has just announced a recall for approximately 12,000 of their DVD/CD/MP3 player/TV tuner units. The affected models are the TF-DVD170 and the TF-DVD176, which sold for between $140 and $170 over the last couple of years.The problem is overheating, which seems to be a common trend among electronics trying to cram a lot of devices into not a lot of space. No injuries have been reported so far (though there has been some property damage), but we'd send our units back if we were you. The design of these things is an abomination before God, and He won't stand for it for long. [Coby via Oh Gizmo!]

- Josh Ziegler

