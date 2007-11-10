If you want a fancier DS Lite case but don't want to buy a new one branded with Zelda or Nintendogs, you can pick up one of these Ghost Cases and mod it yourself. For $20 you have your pick of a number of transparent colors, allowing the guts of your DS to be seen while you play Phantom Hourglass or Brain Age 6 or whatever hot game is out right now. [Product Page]
Clear DS Lite Cases Show Off Your DS's Innards With Style
