Heroes star Masi Oka, also known as "hey, that's the guy from Scrubs", has just been "chosen" to be the OLPC Global Ambassador. His qualifications? Being a huge nerd kid (he was on a cover of Time for genius kids because his friend's dad was the photographer), working as a nerd at ILM (even while shooting Heroes), and looking like a nerd—three qualifications we meet as well.

He says:

"Being a part of a global effort that is enabling children to learn, grow and succeed in life is both tremendously gratifying and important to me," said Masi Oka. "I'm very excited about this opportunity to represent One Laptop per Child and bring my love of technology and education to the global community. I believe that it is incredibly important to enable access to learning for all children so that every child has the opportunity to create a better life for themselves, their family and their society."

Which has the subtext of

Leaders of Nations hear my cry. Please buy these $100 $200 laptops. Seriously. They're super bad arse and for kids and stuff. Now where's my check.

For this decision, we're sure one guy at OLPC camp just went "who's the most popular Asian nerd right now" and another went "that guy from Heroes!" To them, I present my head shot. I would post it here but most of you are working, and I don't want to melt any panties/boxers. [Businesswire]