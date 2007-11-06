When Comcast and other ripoff service providers start blocking services and lying about the word "unlimited," the Gurus of Cool get incensed. Hear their rants on episode 110 of the Coolness Roundup, along with first-hand reviews of TiVo2Go and multi-room viewing on the latest HD TiVo models. [Free Podcast at Coolness Roundup or at the iTunes Store]
Coolness Roundup: Rising Net Neutrality Tide Lifts All Gadgets
