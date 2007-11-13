It's a busy episode with the Gurus of Cool covering everything from new hard drives for TiVo, free software for TiVo2Go, the HD DVD race heating up, a really big monitor, and the inside scoop about that pen that's really a phone. All this, plus the Rapid Fire Roundup of Cool Products. [Free Podcast at Coolness Roundup or at the iTunes Store]
Coolness Roundup: Phone Pen, the Inside Story
