Christmas Cake USB Hub from Solid Alliance Heralds the Arrival of Festive Tat

When Solid Alliance and Christmas meet, there can only be one winner: fans of all things USB. What collector of dumb peripheral stuff could refuse this Christmas cake, complete with 1GB memory key strawberries? And then you see what else they use to decorate the cake. Prawns, rubber duckies and bunnies — hmmm, about as seasonal as strawbs, I suppose. As well as being pointless, the hub is expensive. A set of four cakes will cost you 50,000¥, that's around $450. [Solid Alliance via Akihabara News]