Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

China's Red Hot iPhone Black Market

Vgoocom_580x.jpegA few weeks ago, Apple implemented a policy limiting iPhone sales to two per customer and sale by credit card only. Seemed likely that this was to stem unofficial market sales abroad, and this Wired piece by Aventurina King confirms it. The iPhone, known as the "Ai Feng" ("Crazy Love") is growing quite a market. The market is trim selling the handsets at about $474 for unlocked models, imported in copious amounts via HK mules, which must feel like coming home for the asia-born devices. After all this, does China need an official market when the country so clearly loves all things illegal better than the legit deal? [Wired]

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
chewbacca comics disney io9 jj-abrams lucasfilm marvel marvel-comics princess-leia star-wars star-wars-the-rise-of-skywalker wookiees

The Reason Rise Of Skywalker's Chewie Medal Moment Is So Weird

Let’s be honest: no matter how you feel about the film as a whole, a lot of The Rise of Skywalker is weird. Some of that weirdness comes from its gleeful embrace of Star Wars’ silliest indulgences, some of it is from the fact that it is, at all times, Quite A Lot. But one of its weirdest moments does a huge disservice to one of the saga’s stalwarts.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles