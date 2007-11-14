China Mobile CEO Calls iPhone "Fashionable" But Questions Apple Revenue Sharing

It's no shock that China Mobile is doing the courtship dance with Apple: the company is the world's largest phone carrier and as of yet, Apple has no announced Chinese carrier partner. China Mobile's CEO, Wang Jianzhou, also stated supreme obviousness when he told reporters, "Our customers like this kind of fashionable product." What makes this newsworthy is the fact that the carrier has problems with the revenue-sharing model, which gives Apple a piece of the subscription pie in addition to handset sales. Says Wang: "We still think we can maintain the operator-centric model because we have the customers." 350 million of them, at last tally. Is that enough to break Apple's streak? [IDG]