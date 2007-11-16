Who knew you could poke a hole in an onion, soak it in some Gatorade, and then power up an iPod with it? Those must be some serious electrolytes in that drink. Sometimes science just seems like miraculous magic. Just don't be using any of my towels to wipe the excess Gatorade off that onion. [Household Hacker]
Charge Up an iPod with an Onion
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
The Reason Rise Of Skywalker's Chewie Medal Moment Is So Weird
Let’s be honest: no matter how you feel about the film as a whole, a lot of The Rise of Skywalker is weird. Some of that weirdness comes from its gleeful embrace of Star Wars’ silliest indulgences, some of it is from the fact that it is, at all times, Quite A Lot. But one of its weirdest moments does a huge disservice to one of the saga’s stalwarts.