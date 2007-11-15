CG Tattoo Program Allows You to Try It Before You Buy It

For those of us who have gone into a tattoo parlor sober, the decision to be permanently inked can be a difficult one. Fortunately, computer graphics artist Loic Zimmermann has developed a program that will allow users to get a look at what a complex design might look like on a 3D figure. If this technology catches on, the possibilities for pushing the art form are obvious. Let's just hope Zimmerman can refine his software to include a program that illustrates what that naked chick tattoo on your chest might look like 30 years and 3 cup sizes from now. [Loic Zimmerman via Needled via Cool Hunting]