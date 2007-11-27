Here's the Star NX788, a mobile phone with dual SIM card slots and matching dual dial keys. Brian says that the best feature, however, is the secret compartment which can hold a Bluetooth headset and charge it at the same time—hopefully only when the phone is connected to a power source. I say that the best feature is that it is manufactured in China and it will probably never leave that country. More images after the jump:
Mobile Phone's Secret Compartment Stores Bluetooth Headset, Drugs
