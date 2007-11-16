Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

CAVEman Creates Amazing, Gigantic 4D Holograms of the Human Body

caveman.jpgA team of medical researchers up at the University of Calgary in Alberta has spent the last six years working on a remarkable "4D" hologram system called CAVEman. Combining data from CT scans, X-rays, biopsies, and other medical tests, it creates a gigantic, realistic model of a patients body. It's supposed to help doctors see "the big picture" by combining as much data as possible and blowing it up to gigantic size. In a word, it's awesome. But they've got even bigger plans brewing.

The next step for CAVEman is to allow doctors to actually reach inside of the holograms and actually feel the tissues and compare densities. They also want to add organ sounds. Eventually, they want to be able to create patient-specific models to help explain things to patients visually. It's downright remarkable. Let's see this technology brought over to the world of video games, OK? Now that would be a useful application of technology, not this medicine mumbo jumbo. [CAVEman via Washington Post via Book of Joe]

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles