So, you love your phone and your car so much you want to create a hybrid, but you are not going to embark on your ultimate mod before seeing some proof that it is possible. Thanks to some fellow, who deemed it fit to create a car/phone hybrid, your curiosities can now be settled. We do not know an awful lot about the machine itself. It seems it functions as a real vehicle, however the phone may or may not be functional. That is the deal breaker for us. Sure, you may say there was no deal to break, but we had our little hearts set on that being a functioning phone. Breaking our hearts is a deal breaker. Imagine making a call on that whilst you drive, now that really would be an impressive/hilarious feat! [Gizmo Watch]
CarPhone Solves Wireless Calling in Car Without the Need for Bluetooth
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?