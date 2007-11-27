Canon Portable Burner Transfers High Def AVCHD to DVD Without a Computer

I'm usually turned off by video transfer/burner devices like this Canon DW-100 because of how unrefined DVD burning still is. The DW-100 takes high-def AVCHD video from your camcorder and burns it to DVD without a computer. It's hard to argue with that.

It can also function as an external burner for any PC or Mac computer. If this works like it should, and Canon markets it properly, a device like this could do well in the current home movie market. It is expected to release in March 2008, but no price has been set. [Akihabara News via Geek Sugar via Crunch Gear]