Canadians Finally Get TiVo

Every once in a while we read a mundane press release—in this case, announcing that Canada gets TiVo—and just start laughing (AU: Ahem ... we have to wait until next year!). Poor Canada is finally getting TiVo service, "just in time for the holiday season". But that's not the funniest part. The only hardware available will be the TiVo Series2, standard def, last gen DVR for $C199. Merry Christmas, Canada. Now I know how Koreans look at American mobile phone technology. On an unrelated note, Gizmodo will be starting a DVR drive for an unspecified, commercial-pausing-impoverished North American country. Here's the full TiVo press release:

TiVo(R) DVRs available at Best Buy and other major Canadian retailers in time for the holiday season

ALVISO, Calif., Nov. 26 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ — TiVo Inc. (Nasdaq:

TIVO), the creator of and a leader in television services for digital video

recorders (DVRs), announced today that TiVo DVRs will be available in

retail stores in Canada in time for the holidays. Canadian customers can

now enjoy the Emmy(R) award-winning TiVo user interface and exclusive

service features such as SeasonPass(TM) recordings, WishList(R) searches,

Online Scheduling, TiVoToGo(TM) transfers, Multi-Room viewing, and

TrickPlay functionality, which enables users to pause, rewind, instant

replay and slow-motion live TV. The TiVo Series2(TM) DT DVR, optimised for

cable households, holds up to 80 hours of standard-definition content and

allows consumers to record two shows at once.

"We've received overwhelming demand from Canadian consumers who want

access to TiVo's innovative products and services and we are extremely

excited to be able to deliver our highly-successful TiVo Series2 Dual Tuner

DVR to this key strategic marketplace — just in time for the holidays,"

said Joshua Danovitz, Vice President and GM of International at TiVo.

"TiVo's move into Canada represents a natural, important progression for

our business as we continue to make sustained progress across international

markets."

"We are committed to offering our customers with the most diverse

selection of leading, highly-demanded consumer electronics available

anywhere," said Grant McTaggart, Senior Director of Merchandising, Best Buy

Canada. "It is with great pleasure that we are teaming up with TiVo to

bring their innovative products and services to our Canadian customer

base."

The TiVo Series2 DT DVR will be available in early December at major

Canadian retailers including Best Buy, The Brick, London Drug and Future

Shop for just $199 CAD MSRP plus standard TiVo subscription fees. TiVo will

not be available in Quebec immediately. For more information on TiVo in

Canada visit http://www.TiVo.com/canada.

