Canadians Finally Get TiVo

Every once in a while we read a mundane press release—in this case, announcing that Canada gets TiVo—and just start laughing (AU: Ahem ... we have to wait until next year!). Poor Canada is finally getting TiVo service, "just in time for the holiday season". But that's not the funniest part. The only hardware available will be the TiVo Series2, standard def, last gen DVR for $C199. Merry Christmas, Canada. Now I know how Koreans look at American mobile phone technology. On an unrelated note, Gizmodo will be starting a DVR drive for an unspecified, commercial-pausing-impoverished North American country. Here's the full TiVo press release:
TiVo(R) DVRs available at Best Buy and other major Canadian retailers in time for the holiday season
ALVISO, Calif., Nov. 26 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ — TiVo Inc. (Nasdaq:
TIVO), the creator of and a leader in television services for digital video
recorders (DVRs), announced today that TiVo DVRs will be available in
retail stores in Canada in time for the holidays. Canadian customers can
now enjoy the Emmy(R) award-winning TiVo user interface and exclusive
service features such as SeasonPass(TM) recordings, WishList(R) searches,
Online Scheduling, TiVoToGo(TM) transfers, Multi-Room viewing, and
TrickPlay functionality, which enables users to pause, rewind, instant
replay and slow-motion live TV. The TiVo Series2(TM) DT DVR, optimised for
cable households, holds up to 80 hours of standard-definition content and
allows consumers to record two shows at once.
"We've received overwhelming demand from Canadian consumers who want
access to TiVo's innovative products and services and we are extremely
excited to be able to deliver our highly-successful TiVo Series2 Dual Tuner
DVR to this key strategic marketplace — just in time for the holidays,"
said Joshua Danovitz, Vice President and GM of International at TiVo.
"TiVo's move into Canada represents a natural, important progression for
our business as we continue to make sustained progress across international
markets."
"We are committed to offering our customers with the most diverse
selection of leading, highly-demanded consumer electronics available
anywhere," said Grant McTaggart, Senior Director of Merchandising, Best Buy
Canada. "It is with great pleasure that we are teaming up with TiVo to
bring their innovative products and services to our Canadian customer
base."
The TiVo Series2 DT DVR will be available in early December at major
Canadian retailers including Best Buy, The Brick, London Drug and Future
Shop for just $199 CAD MSRP plus standard TiVo subscription fees. TiVo will
not be available in Quebec immediately. For more information on TiVo in
Canada visit http://www.TiVo.com/canada.
About TiVo Inc.
Founded in 1997, TiVo (Nasdaq: TIVO) pioneered a brand new category of
products with the development of the first commercially available digital
video recorder (DVR). Sold through leading consumer electronic retailers,
TiVo has developed a brand which resonates boldly with consumers as
providing a superior television experience. Through agreements with leading
satellite and cable providers, TiVo also integrates its full set of DVR
service features into the set-top boxes of mass distributors. TiVo's DVR
functionality and ease of use, with such features as Season Pass(TM)
recordings and WishList(R) searches and TiVo(R) KidZone have elevated its
popularity among consumers and have created a whole new way for viewers to
watch television. With a continued investment in its patented technologies,
TiVo is revolutionizing the way consumers watch and access home
entertainment. Rapidly becoming the focal point of the digital living room,
TiVo's DVR is at the centre of experiencing new forms of content on the TV,
such as broadband delivered video, music and photos. With innovative
features, such as TiVoToGo(TM) transfers and online scheduling, TiVo is
expanding the notion of consumers experiencing "TiVo, TV your way.(R)" The
TiVo(R) service is also at the forefront of providing innovative marketing
solutions for the television industry, including a unique platform for
advertisers and audience measurement research. The company is based in
Alviso, Calif.
TiVo, Season Pass, WishList, Series2, TiVoToGo, 'TiVo, TV your way.'
and the TiVo Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of TiVo Inc. or
its subsidiaries worldwide. (C) 2007 TiVo Inc. All rights reserved. All
other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.