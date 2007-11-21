This is kind of an astounding pixel catching setup, pulling in 360-degrees of 1080i video within a vertical plane of 50 degrees. BTW, 1080i is not that impressive, and maybe even necessary when doing a wrap-around picture. In the not-close future, expect a Gizmodo post on a version that does 4k pixel count in a complete circle (including vertical planes), using an array of lenses/cameras. Where to hide the cable and camera man then? [TechOnvia Gadgetlab]
Camcorder of the Future Shoots 360-Degrees of High Definition
