In my book, an outboard iPod dock shows lack of commitment. So while our own Charlie White loved the performance of the Cambridge Soundworks i745 iPod-friendly clock-radio, we are convinced that the new i765 is going to blow that old goose away. For starters, you can dock your iPod directly on top of the 14"-wide system. Better yet, it's no longer just a CD-playing clock-radio, but a DVD player too, so it's ideal for hooking up to that little LCD you've got—or plan on getting—for your bedroom. The downside is that the video drove the price up to $500, and there's still no Wi-Fi or satellite radio. Sorry Charlie! [Cambridge Soundworks]
Cambridge Soundworks i765 Is DVD Player, Bonafide iPod Dock
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
The Reason Rise Of Skywalker's Chewie Medal Moment Is So Weird
Let’s be honest: no matter how you feel about the film as a whole, a lot of The Rise of Skywalker is weird. Some of that weirdness comes from its gleeful embrace of Star Wars’ silliest indulgences, some of it is from the fact that it is, at all times, Quite A Lot. But one of its weirdest moments does a huge disservice to one of the saga’s stalwarts.