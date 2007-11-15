Cambridge Soundworks i765 Is DVD Player, Bonafide iPod Dock

In my book, an outboard iPod dock shows lack of commitment. So while our own Charlie White loved the performance of the Cambridge Soundworks i745 iPod-friendly clock-radio, we are convinced that the new i765 is going to blow that old goose away. For starters, you can dock your iPod directly on top of the 14"-wide system. Better yet, it's no longer just a CD-playing clock-radio, but a DVD player too, so it's ideal for hooking up to that little LCD you've got—or plan on getting—for your bedroom. The downside is that the video drove the price up to $500, and there's still no Wi-Fi or satellite radio. Sorry Charlie! [Cambridge Soundworks]