Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Buy.com Black Wednesday Deals: Star Wars and Xbox 360 Controllers

buycom.jpgMost of Buy.com's Black Friday deals are crap or cheaper elsewhere—like their Sling Pro package—but we picked out the couple of nuggets for you, and they're available today. Personal favourite is the Darth Vader/Death Star transformer with the ability to destroy a planet AND the power of the Force going for $40. Also:

Wireless Xbox 360 controllers for $US40. Catch: They're the ugly arse pink and blue ones. There's a pretty good deal on a pair of noise-canceling headphones from RCA that are 15 bucks, down from 60. Finally, they've also got the cheapest price on a universal tilt wall mount for 32 to 63-inch flat panels from Atdec—$US47 after rebate, with free shipping. And that's about it. [Black Friday Info]

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles