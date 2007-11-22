Buy.com Black Wednesday Deals: Star Wars and Xbox 360 Controllers

Most of Buy.com's Black Friday deals are crap or cheaper elsewhere—like their Sling Pro package—but we picked out the couple of nuggets for you, and they're available today. Personal favourite is the Darth Vader/Death Star transformer with the ability to destroy a planet AND the power of the Force going for $40. Also:

Wireless Xbox 360 controllers for $US40. Catch: They're the ugly arse pink and blue ones. There's a pretty good deal on a pair of noise-canceling headphones from RCA that are 15 bucks, down from 60. Finally, they've also got the cheapest price on a universal tilt wall mount for 32 to 63-inch flat panels from Atdec—$US47 after rebate, with free shipping. And that's about it. [Black Friday Info]