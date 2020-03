If you're looking to get a copy of Office 08 for Mac when it comes out but don't have 04 to upgrade from, here's a slick deal to get you hooked up on the cheap. Now, if you buy Office 04 for Mac, you'll get a copy of 08 when it ships in January for free, meaning you don't have to buy it twice and get both for the price of the older version ($150-400). [Apple]

AU: This already applies locally too, so go for it if you wanna.