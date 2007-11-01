Bug Labs Gadgets Better Than a Blackberry?

No. Peter Semmelhack explains why his open source gadget hardware will never be as lean and mean of an email chucking machine as the Blackberry. The BB's about doing a few things particularly well, while his hardware is meant to stimulate the brain and live up to your imaginative hacking plans. Like legos, they're bricky and you can build stuff from them, but don't expect something slim in the pocket. [Bug Labs on Giz]