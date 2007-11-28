If you think that you saw the last of Britney's finely shorn beef garage —think again. Fortunately for us, we only have to endure a tiny plastic version this time around. Indeed, someone had the good taste to develop an action figure immortalising Britney's recent underwear mishaps for posterity. If you would like to add this fine product to your collection (and I know you do), it can be had for a mere $US39.95. [Product Page]
Britney Spears Shows Off Her Plastic Hot Pocket
