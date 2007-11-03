Patton would've killed for a battalion of these babies. The British Army's testing an "invisible" tank that works like the invisibility jacket Susumu Tachi put out a couple of years ago. Basically a camera/projector setup throws images of the surroundings onto the tank, letting you see through it, so it's not quite the kind of future-y awesomeness DARPA's working on. Yet, anyway, according to the project head: "The next stage is to make the tank invisible without them - which is intricate and complicated, but possible." Add a couple of legs and a rail gun, and we'll see Metal Gears walking around in no time. [Daily Mail via Geekologie]
British Army Testing Invisible Tank, Not As Hokey As Invisible Car From That Crappy Bond Movie
