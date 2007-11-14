Brilliant Casemod Takes Us Back to the USSR, 1961

To hell with all this newfangled modern-looking stuff like that iMac—let's go back to the heyday of the Soviet Union, circa 1961 when the Reds were making these Rekord TV sets. Enterprising case modders took out the guts of one of those old idiot boxes and inserted a completely current Athlon-packing Windows PC inside. We're digging that gorgeous wood finish on the outside, and its lusciously retro implications.Just like the iMac, this is an all-in-one computer, and all you have to do is add mouse and keyboard and you're off and running. Design details have been faithfully executed throughout, and there are even motion-sensitive LEDs that flicker when you move the thing around. Check out those old-timey toggle switches on the side, too. Just to find an old box like this must have been a difficult task; you don't know how lucky you are, boys. It's a masterpiece, yet another reason to make us glad the Reds didn't decide to push the button down.

AMD Athlon(tm) 64x2 Dual Core Processor3800+

Kingston 1024MB RAM

400GB HDD

NVIDIA GeForce 6100nForce

Creative Audigy Soundblaster 7.1

Behold TV M6

Samsung DualHinge 17" TFT LCD monitor

LiteON DVDRW

wireless keyboard&mouse

[DarkRoastedBlend via Technobob]