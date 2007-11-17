In light of the Sidekick Slide's recent problems, T-Mobile is pulling the Sidekick Slide from its product line. Readers are reporting the Slide is no longer on the T-Mobile product site, and anonymous inside sources are confirming this. This is convenient, seeing as Fridays (not to mention Friday night), are the best day to announce a story like this with the least news impact. More to come as we get more info.
Breaking: T-Mobile Pulling Sidekick Slide In Light of Defects
