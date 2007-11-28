Breakfast Wrap: Best of Tuesday Night

Google May Open Internet File Storage Device The Google machine to offer free online file storage service.

The Smell of Fear: Blu-Ray Backs Out of Open War Format War Debate A story about a non-story and an open invitation to diss the other side in this seemingly never-ending battle.

Homemade Aussie Hot Tub Could Kick Your Hot Tub's Ass As does our football team, our booze...really, all the important things.

Taser Flying Saucer Drone on the Way Nerdy solution to contend the peak hour sidewalk traffic! Oh, and bad guys.

Hackers Fox Al Gore's Website Altruistic attempts to address the inconvenient truth about erectile dysfunction.