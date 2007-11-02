Breakfast Wrap: Best of Thursday Night

Asus eee gets Australian date and pricing

$499! December! Yip! Yip!

Apple takes cheap laptops to Santa Rosa

Updates haven't translated to the local site yet.

Porn-induced malware attacks Leopard.

Trojans ahoy! Seriously, trojans on a Mac - but you need to be dumb to install it.

iPhone named Time's Invention of the Year.

I'd suggest this isn't all that hard to argue against. Unless there is some awesome life-saving medical stuff being overlooked.

Windows Home Server review.

A deep lookie lookie inside.