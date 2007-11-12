Breakfast Wrap: Best of the Weekend

Welcome to a spanking new week of Movember Gizmo
dobro goodness!
Asus Eee Desktop coming in 2008
Asus also announced a Windows XP edition.
'Abdominal etching' provides a six-pack without the exercise
Because money should be interchangeable for effort in looking good.
Kite sailing katana yacht catches steady winds from on high
Sexy like a Bond film vehicle.
Zonet wireless night vision security cam is affordable fun
Couple hundred bucks gets good quality IP cam action.
US control over core Internet systems called into question
Did you know the US government holds veto power over ICANN?