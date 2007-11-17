This two-seater motorcycle for kids from Neiman Marcus isn't going to go very fast—it's not even motorized at all—but the pictures of those cute rugrats dressed up in biker duds was too much for us to resist. This is a highly detailed model, though. It really does look a lot like a Harley-Davidson FXSTC Softail Custom, doesn't it? Check out the resemblance between the two in the gallery below. Meanwhile, if you want to spoil your kids with such an indulgence, Neiman Marcus wants to hold 495 of your dollars. Jeans, T-shirts leather jackets and kids not included. [Neiman Marcus, via 7 Gadgets]
Brat Bike Looks Like a Harley
