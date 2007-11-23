Brando's Optiwind Mouse a Godsend for Sweaty-Palmed Geeks

While I still wait, breath a-bated, for the arrival of the USB trouser press from either Thanko or Solid Alliance, the sheer genius of some USB products never fail to impress me — like this Optiwind mouse, from Brando. And those of you out there with sweaty palms through too much hot desktop action (or a recognised medical condition) will salute Brando's ingenious mouse-fan hybrid. Full specs and price below.Optical sensor: 800dpi

Built in cooling fan

Cooling fan switchable

Ergonomic Design

USB interface

Support Windows 98/ME/2000/XP

Cable Length: 1.2m

Dimension: 12 x 66 x 40 mm

Net Weight: 109g

Cooling Fan Specification:

Air Flow: 28 CFM

Speed: 1500 rpm

Noise Level: 25 dBA

Voltage: 5V DV (USB Power)

MTBF: 20,000 Hours

I wonder if the $US22 Optiwind could be used as relief from penis burn by non-deskbound laptop users. [Brando]