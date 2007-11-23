Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Brando's Optiwind Mouse a Godsend for Sweaty-Palmed Geeks

UMOUS002900_08_L.jpgWhile I still wait, breath a-bated, for the arrival of the USB trouser press from either Thanko or Solid Alliance, the sheer genius of some USB products never fail to impress me — like this Optiwind mouse, from Brando. And those of you out there with sweaty palms through too much hot desktop action (or a recognised medical condition) will salute Brando's ingenious mouse-fan hybrid. Full specs and price below.Optical sensor: 800dpi

Built in cooling fan

Cooling fan switchable

Ergonomic Design

USB interface

Support Windows 98/ME/2000/XP

Cable Length: 1.2m

Dimension: 12 x 66 x 40 mm

Net Weight: 109g

Cooling Fan Specification:

Air Flow: 28 CFM

Speed: 1500 rpm

Noise Level: 25 dBA

Voltage: 5V DV (USB Power)

MTBF: 20,000 Hours

I wonder if the $US22 Optiwind could be used as relief from penis burn by non-deskbound laptop users. [Brando]

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
chewbacca comics disney io9 jj-abrams lucasfilm marvel marvel-comics princess-leia star-wars star-wars-the-rise-of-skywalker wookiees

The Reason Rise Of Skywalker's Chewie Medal Moment Is So Weird

Let’s be honest: no matter how you feel about the film as a whole, a lot of The Rise of Skywalker is weird. Some of that weirdness comes from its gleeful embrace of Star Wars’ silliest indulgences, some of it is from the fact that it is, at all times, Quite A Lot. But one of its weirdest moments does a huge disservice to one of the saga’s stalwarts.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles