Brando has updated the classic USB-cup warmer combo and added a clock and a four-port USB hub to it. Presumably the hub is for the USB sugar bowl, USB milk jug and USB tea spoon. Hungry office workers can presumably plug in Solid Alliance's USB biscuit. The USB Cup Warmer, Clock and Hub is available for $US24. [Brando]
Brando Updates Its Cup Warmer with USB Hub and Clock
