Bra, It's What's for Dinner

The My Chopsticks Bra is yet another triumph of Japanese German novelty underwear company (aptly named) Triumph International. In accordance with the Japanese dining table theme, the right cup is reserved for rice while the left is for miso soup. Neither food is real, of course, lest hungry perverts descend from all directions, induce chest blisters and kill everyone's appetite.

A pair of collapsible chopsticks fit somewhere in between it all, almost making this bra the quintessential, patriarchal gadget of Jane Bond. But next time, we'd like to see KFC get involved for the kind of heart-stopping double entendre you can only get in America. [mainichidailynews via tokyotimes]