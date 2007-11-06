Boy Pays Hitman to Off His Parents After Taking His Playstation Away

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

14272167-14272170-large.jpg16-year-old Cory Ryder is awaiting trial for hiring a hitman to wack his parents because they took away his Playstation. But the man paid to do the job wasn't a hitman, but an undercover cop...hired by the kid's mother.

Ryder caught a ride from his mom's friend to go meet the "hitman," and offered up his stepdad's pickup as payment. He was quickly taken into custody where he is being held for attempted murder. While I'm sure every "parents with too much free time" group will use this to pin all of society's problems on videogames, Ryder's commitment to his PlayStation cannot be questioned. [The Times UK via PS3 Forums]

