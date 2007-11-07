The last time we talked about the Bookeen Cybook was in 2004, so we're keen on seeing what new features made it into their Gen3 device. In short, now their eReader can handle 8,000 page turns in a single charge (that's more than all the Harry Potters combined), an SD slot, RSS reading, and MP3 playback for listening to music while reading. It's $350, which isn't cheap compared to even Sony's reader, but Sony's doesn't let you jam out to The Hives while enjoying Dumbledore's latest wand adventure. [Bookeen via Techie Diva via Uber Review]
Bookeen Cybook V3 Puts a Soundtrack to Your eBooks
