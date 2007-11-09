Warning: you will not learn how to build a Blu-ray phaser in this video. Oh, you will see someone building one, but only in the, "look how cool I am" kind of way. Still, the prospect is just geek heaven enough to set our hearts aflutter. And when we say "aflutter," we mean providing us precisely 15 seconds of interest before we move on to the next piece of the Internet. Because while Warhol predicted our 15 minutes of fame, we've easily cracked a minute with the rise of embedded video. [blogmond]
Blu-ray Star Trek Phaser, Geeks Set to Stunned
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
The Reason Rise Of Skywalker's Chewie Medal Moment Is So Weird
Let’s be honest: no matter how you feel about the film as a whole, a lot of The Rise of Skywalker is weird. Some of that weirdness comes from its gleeful embrace of Star Wars’ silliest indulgences, some of it is from the fact that it is, at all times, Quite A Lot. But one of its weirdest moments does a huge disservice to one of the saga’s stalwarts.