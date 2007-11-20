Bluetrek Sense Touch-Sensitive Bluetooth Headset for Button-Haters

Tiny and piano black, one of the Sense's better features is that it might make you look less douche-y than more space-age Bluetooth headsets. The talk dimple is endowed with touch-sensitive magic, plus it has voice alerts for stuff like redialing, rejecting a call, connecting or disconnecting for your phone, etc. The wire ear hook is also detachable for goggle-eyed gabbers. It streets early next year for about $100. [Bluetrek via Pocket Lint]