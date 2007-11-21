The geeks at MIT modded a blender so that it's controlled by the pitch and the intensity of your voice. Judging from the video, the louder and higher you growl, the faster the Blendie 2000 will whir. (We're not certain if other less freakish sounds will work.) Though I can't really see this taking off in most home kitchens, and a Martha Stewart personal demo is probably out of the question, it would make an interesting addition to frat houses all across America. Video after the jump... [TechEBlog]
Blendie 2000 Voice-Controlled Blender Does In Fact Blend (Video)
