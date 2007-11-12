'Blade Runner: Final Cut' Melbourne tix giveaway

This coming weekend, Blade Runner: The Final Cut hits the Astor Theatre in Melbourne through the eye of a 4K digital projection system. Woof! Popcorn Taxi was originally going to offer us 5 double passes to giveaway. Now they've made it 10!

To win one of these passes, which will get you and a friend onto the 'Admit 2 Complimentary' list at the door for any of the seven sessions, all you've got to do is write a Blade Runner themed haiku. Drop your poetry into the comments below and on Thursday we'll announce our winningest picks.

