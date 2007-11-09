'Blade Runner: Final Cut' in 4K Digital In Sydney This Weekend, Melbourne Next

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

bladerunner3.jpgMore in our 'what to do this weekend' special... Popcorn Taxi is presenting a very short run of Ridley Scott's 'Final Cut' of the geek masterpiece 'Blade Runner'.

This weekend you can see it on the glorious screen at the Hayden Orpheum, Cremorne, and next weekend at the Astor Theatre, St Kilda. Four sessions in Sydney and seven in Melbourne. These are cutting edge HD screenings, too, on display using the world leading Sony CineAlta 4K DCI projector. The movie is remastered, with new and extended scenes, new effects, and a new 5.1 soundtrack.

The movie is out on DVD, HD DVD, and Blu-ray December 19, but this short run of screenings will live long in the memory of those who make it along. More details and pre-sales at the Popcorn Taxi website.

And for the Melbourne crew, check in again Monday - Popcorn Taxi has given us 5 double passes to the Melbourne sessions to give away, so you're sure to want to have a crack at those! If we had more time, we might hold a paper crane building competition, but with the short notice we'll come up with something else over the weekend. [Popcorn Taxi]

