Blade Runner haiku competition winners!

Thanks for the great response to the Blade Runner: Final Cut competition. Thanks a lot. I've had to spend half the morning trying to find the best of the bunch, and it wasn't easy. A few common themes sprung up, so we've had to try and find those that carved out a mix of originality, cleverness, and raw poetic quality. Here's the winners list:

Richard S; Paul (Moons); Dr Jimbo; Dorina; Happy Traveller; Peter; Lisa; Ben; Jestar; John Cail

You'll all be contacted via your emails by the reps at Popcorn Taxi Melbourne, who will get your details onto their VIP door list. Congrats and enjoy the 4K gloriousnessnessness.

UPDATE: Winners' poetry after the jump!

Richard S

Natural, ersatz,

Distinguishment difficult

With only a glance



Paul

Replicants breathing

Free from humanity's curse

No unicorns here

DrJimbo

time is running out

obsolescence has been planned

i want life father

Dorina

Can Ridley Scott Count?

One replicant too many

Even in HD

Happytraveller

could I be human?

dreaming of electric sheep

reality blurs...

Peter

Humanity can

Exist not only within

Flesh that has been born

Lisa

blade runner is cool

it's a pity she won't live

but who really does

Ben

Runner of the blade

No one will come to your aid

Alone you will fade

Jestar

artificial heart

but more empathy than Rick

who is the robot?

John Cail

Moments lost in time...

(Roy puts spike through hand and screams)

Just like tears in rain...

