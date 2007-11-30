True, this black hole phone bag probably appeals more to pasty tinfoil types than badasses who can kill you with a phone book, but it'd be nice when you're hiding from your crazy hacker girlfriend 'cause you just want to play Halo with your friends. Slip your phone in the bag and it disappears from the network—no calls, no triangulation, no black helicopters. Twelve dollars seems like a small price to pay to avoid making all those Will Smith blunders when dodging G-Men. [Brando via I4U]
Black Hole Phone Bag Drops You From the Grid Like Jason Bourne
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
The Reason Rise Of Skywalker's Chewie Medal Moment Is So Weird
Let’s be honest: no matter how you feel about the film as a whole, a lot of The Rise of Skywalker is weird. Some of that weirdness comes from its gleeful embrace of Star Wars’ silliest indulgences, some of it is from the fact that it is, at all times, Quite A Lot. But one of its weirdest moments does a huge disservice to one of the saga’s stalwarts.