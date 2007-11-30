You may have seen some bicycles tricked out with huge soundsystems before, but probably not all in one place. Today the NY Times ran an article examining this extremely confusing and expensive hobby &mdash complete with about 10 sweet photos and a video. One of the examples featured a 5000-watt system that cost in the neighbourhood of $4500. The example above even features a tv screen and DVD player. Personally, I wouldn't enjoy the prospect of pedaling one of these things up a hill or getting bikejacked and shot by some crazy dude on the street. [NYT via Boing Boing]
Bicycles With Mega Soundsystems Need Mega Bikelocks
