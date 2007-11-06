In a move so not Best Buy-like we had to double check, Best Buy is upgrading backordered Toshiba HD-A2 HD DVD players to the newer and more expensive HD-A3 model. This stems from a total sellout at the $99 price point when Best Buy pricematched Wal-Mart's $99 pre-Black Friday deal with their own sub-$100 player. But now that the HD-A2 is discontinued and lots of orders are placed and not filled, Best Buy is doing the Fonz and giving people lucky enough to get orders in a thumbs up to the HD-A3 (which actually isn't even all that much better than the A2). [DailyTech via Consumerist]
Best Buy Replaces Backordered $99 HD DVD Players With Newer Model
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.