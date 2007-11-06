Best Buy Replaces Backordered $99 HD DVD Players With Newer Model

In a move so not Best Buy-like we had to double check, Best Buy is upgrading backordered Toshiba HD-A2 HD DVD players to the newer and more expensive HD-A3 model. This stems from a total sellout at the $99 price point when Best Buy pricematched Wal-Mart's $99 pre-Black Friday deal with their own sub-$100 player. But now that the HD-A2 is discontinued and lots of orders are placed and not filled, Best Buy is doing the Fonz and giving people lucky enough to get orders in a thumbs up to the HD-A3 (which actually isn't even all that much better than the A2). [DailyTech via Consumerist]