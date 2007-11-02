The bloodbath has begun. Best buy is matching Walmart's $99 sale on Toshiba's low end HD-A2 HD DVD player. They're sold out online but local pickup might work for you. I can't help but wonder how much is lost on these players. If any, since they're heavily based on DVD tech. And what is Blu-ray going to do about this? [Best Buy via Chris Null]
Best Buy Matching $99 Toshiba HD DVD Player at Walmart
