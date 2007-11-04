Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

prod51-1.jpgConsole modding extraordinaire, Ben Heckendorn, is up to it again; reminding us that, yes, he is still selling his sexy revision 5.1 Atari hand helds for $350 and a sacrificial 2600. The Atari Rev 5.1 really is his most complete system yet, including built-in paddle controller, difficulty switches and player 2 port for multiplayer games. And it's a mere 1-inch thick—no small feat when you realise there's an entire vintage console in your hands. All in all, the 5.1 really may be Ben Heckendorn's definitive Atari 2600 project.

So we thought it was about time we looked back on over 18 of Ben Heckendorn's fantastic Atari projects that got him to this point, so we've put together this awesome, spectacular, fantabulous timeline fit for any console modder's wet dream.benheckatarichronology4.jpgIn the seven years since Ben got to work, he has produced some crackers and they are all here for you to see. The initial Atari 2600 VCSp, right through to the Atari rev 5.1 are all here. The evolution is simply amazing, especially when you look at the original projects which were essentially 9/10 sized 2600s in your hands.

So go ahead and give your eyes some candy. We've seen Ben grow from a guy with a hobby to a beautiful butterfly an accomplished designer/modder and we respect that. Drop your words of admiration/jealousy below. From all of us at Gizmodo: Ben, you rock. Party on Wayne, party on Garth. [Ben Heck]

