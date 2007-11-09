Ben Curtis, Dell Dude, Now a Waiter

The winds of acting are harsh and unpredictable, which is why we have nothing but sympathy for Ben Curtis, the Dell Dude. You see, after gracing the world with his skills in the "Dude, you're getting a Dell!" ads, he had a hard time getting steady actor work and had to turn to being a waiter to support himself (unlike Frooch, whose simultaneous blogging and male prostitution supports himself just fine). The best part of the NY Mag piece on him? How a group of female DEA agents he was serving told him that he should smoke as much pot as he wants to. Something tells us he's way ahead of them. [NYMag]