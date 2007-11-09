The winds of acting are harsh and unpredictable, which is why we have nothing but sympathy for Ben Curtis, the Dell Dude. You see, after gracing the world with his skills in the "Dude, you're getting a Dell!" ads, he had a hard time getting steady actor work and had to turn to being a waiter to support himself (unlike Frooch, whose simultaneous blogging and male prostitution supports himself just fine). The best part of the NY Mag piece on him? How a group of female DEA agents he was serving told him that he should smoke as much pot as he wants to. Something tells us he's way ahead of them. [NYMag]
Ben Curtis, Dell Dude, Now a Waiter
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
NASA Can't Contact Voyager 2 Until 2021, As Deep Space Antenna Gets Much-Needed Upgrades
A radio antenna in Australia in dire need of upgrades will be offline for the next 11 months, during which time NASA mission controllers won’t be able to transmit commands to the Voyager 2 probe, which is currently in interstellar space.