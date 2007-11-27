Belkin to Release Wireless HD Product in CES

We have received obligatorily blurry camera phone shots of an unidentified wireless object by Belkin. According to the guy/girl/chipmunk ninja who sent it, this black box is some kind of High Definition video transmission thingie:

Found this new device, taken straight from within Belkin Skunk works (booyah!). Don't know much about it, but it's a wireless HD product—supposedly one out of a line of new media extending products that Belkin's working on... Rumoured to be shown at CES. Probably costs around $700 or $800.

So there you have it. Black box. Wireless. Crystal-clear high definition video to be shown at CES. Unlike the stupid shots. When are all these wannabe spies gonna get some actual good camera phones. [Thanks Abe]